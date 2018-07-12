There are plenty of flashy ways to travel from winery to winery in the Willamette Valley. Stretch limos can help you revisit the glam of high school prom. A party bus screams, “I don’t care about vintage years and lot numbers, just get me drunk!” You can even rent a helicopter that uses the countryside as its landing pad.
Equestrian Wine Tours (6325 NE Abbey Road, Carlton, 503-864-2336, equestrianwinetours.com) offers a humbler option. But while touring Oregon wine country by horse takes a little more grit, the reward is a walkable lesson about the land and wildlife that normally only the vineyard workers get to experience.
Traveling along a dirt path next to perfectly aligned rows of now-bare trellises, I notice how fluid my horse feels—no jerking up and down like a paddle ball as he takes steps. It's a mark of the breed, I'm told. Tennessee walkers are apparently known as the Cadillac of the horse world.
I soon spot the horse parking as we approach the back side of Vista Hills Vineyard & Winery (6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, 503-864-3200, vistahillsvineyard.com), which wouldn’t be out of place among the million-dollar homes in Portland’s West Hills with its wall of oversized windows, soaring ceilings and modern lines.
Hahn and I leave our horses to be ogled by visitors who arrived in their boring old cars and head to the second-story tasting room. While the interior is striking, with honey-colored beams and a large stone fireplace, take your Treehouse Flight—four tastings are normally $20, but that's cut in half for Equestrian Wine Tour participants—to the sprawling deck. At more than 800 feet in elevation, you'll have a view of acres of grape plants unfolding in front of you, and can wave at your horse while sipping an earthy pinot noir.
We tie up at what appears to be a small home just outside White Rose Estate (6250 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, 503-864-2328, whiteroseestate.com) and then walk down a long driveway. It looks like a hobbit’s version of a French chalet. The gray wooden building is sunk into a hill and has no windows, but manages to exude coziness in an almost clubby atmosphere. When possible, ask to traverse farther below ground where there’s a second hidden tasting area and castle-style doors leading to the barrel room. There you’ll find a split-wood, ratchet-style basket press that actually works. Much of White Rose’s equipment is crafted at Ponderosa Forge & Ironworks in Sisters, Ore., because, as owner Greg Sanders puts it, “we’re allergic to plastic.”
It's interesting how many people at the wineries remark about how much safer our mode of transportation is while out tasting. But it's not impossible to get busted while drunk on a horse. Laws vary by county, but one law firm says prosecutors could attempt to move forward with a variety of charges if they see fit, including riding while intoxicated, drunk in public or cruelty to an animal. As an added safety measure, the guides at Equestrian won't hesitate to pull a rider who's showing signs of impairment or failing to follow directions, and only tasting flights are allowed during the tour—no full pours.
Our leisurely pace means downing the rest of my flight ($20 for four samples) quickly in order to complete our circuit at Winter’s Hill (6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, 503-864-4592, wintershillwine.com). Admittedly, I’m a bit buzzed as we start down a gravel road, but I’m certain Chipper could operate on autopilot if he had to.
It's a little after 5 pm, but Winter's Hill accommodates Hahn's tour by letting us stay a bit past closing time. I say goodbye to Chipper, who's headed home to his farm about 12 minutes away, and tell him I hope I was a decent partner to have on his back for an afternoon. By the end of the two-and-a-half-hour journey, it's easy to become convinced you could lead a cattle drive through the rolling hills of Yamhill County. Though that might just be the pinot talking.
Comments