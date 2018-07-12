Echo Meadows Interpretive Site

To avoid rafting their wagons down the Columbia River—which, as you might guess, was a risky business—the pioneers were advised to take a more direct overland route, which was an established Native American trail, toward The Dalles. After they crossed the Umatilla River, the alternate route forked left, and they referred to it as the "left-hand road." Echo Meadows was along the new route, and was a popular place for pioneers to camp due to the availability of grass for livestock. Along the path leading to the ruts, there's a side trail that takes you through the grass to the top of a knoll, and you can see the wagon ruts ahead. Return to the paved path the way you came. Once you reach the end of the path, you'll come to a bench and an obelisk that marks where the Oregon Trail begins. Starting here, you'll follow the trail markers along the milelong section of wagon ruts, which hardly look like how you'd imagine ruts should. Rather, it's a wide, sandy track cutting through sagebrush. The interpretive site is surrounded by irrigated farmland, so stick to the trail. The only shade available on this trail is at the kiosk, so wear appropriate clothing if you go on a hot sunny day.