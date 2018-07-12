Take a walk up the street, literally

Oregon City operates one of only four municipal elevators in the world—that is, elevators run entirely by a city or governing body. The Oregon City Municipal Elevator (6 Railroad Ave., 503-594-0521, orcity.org/publicworks/municipal-elevator) is officially named Elevator Street and is the only “vertical street” in the country. Originally constructed in 1915 to ease travel to the upper levels of Oregon City, the elevator connects the city’s downtown to the historic McLoughlin neighborhood. You can ride for free to the top of the 130-foot elevator and find yourself enclosed in a flying saucer-like observation deck where you can take in some views of downtown and the Willamette River. It also gives you access to the McLoughlin Promenade, where you can take a free guided tour of the McLoughlin House (713 Center St., 503-656-5146, mcloughlinhouse.org), a colonial-style home with antique furnishings, Victorian-style wallpaper and creaky floors.