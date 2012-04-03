I'm doing this partly out of necessity (marginal employment, student loans, mortgage), and partly because I had grown disgusted with just how much money my husband and I were spending. I, like most Portlanders, used to love eating out, especially at food carts. I'd grab a banh mi here, a breakfast bagel there. Life was good. That is, until I realized I was spending nearly $150 a week on food, just for myself. This was completely unacceptable—and totally avoidable. So I set out to make a change, bringing my lunch to work every day and eating exclusively at home. Before I knew it, I had cut my food budget dramatically.