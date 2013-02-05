In the years between then and the band's 2010 reunion, the 32-year-old, who teaches French at Portland Community College has thoroughly atoned for those blown opportunities. In 1999, Reeder started the Soundgarden Live Guide, an online resource dedicated to cataloging, in great detail, every concert the band has ever played. And that, it turns out, is a greater act of tribute than just being another flannel-clad longhair in the crowd. Although Soundgarden is among the biggest bands of its generation, Reeder says it is woefully under-documented as a live act. His site isn't just the most exhaustive of its kind, is the only one. It hasn't gone unnoticed, either: Guitarist Kim Thayil once referenced the guide in an interview, Reeder says.