Portland does not think of Camas when the sun shines. But goddamn, it should. The 312-acre Lacamas Lake Regional Park boasts a navigable, swimmable lake a mere 25 minutes from downtown Portland, a domesticated Forest Park that often seems strangely wild. Sure, the water has some perch in it and plenty of kids fishing for them, there are multiple canoes visible in the distance, and the paths along the lakeshore teem with baby carriages and old couples in sun wear. But if you walk all the way around the water, cross a little bridge and slip down a 20-percent grade, there's the Potholes—so named for the natural pits in the rocks along the shore, formed like nature's acne. Look one way, there's a waterfall formed of dam runoff. Look the other, and it's a river glen in an alien world, with a 15-foot jumping spot into a miniature swimming hole and, on a recent 75-degree Sunday, no one at the water's edge. It's like the secret place in the forest the kid flees to in one of those dark Disney movies where home life is scary. Even with the people walking above you atop the dam, it's easy to forget that anyone else exists. But then when you finally leave the park, there's some potbellied guy in a Batman shirt smoking a huge vape pen and you're reminded that, yes, you are indeed still in Camas. MATTHEW KORFHAGE.