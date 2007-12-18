So, while the new law means a lobbyist may only buy a lawmaker $50 worth of food and drinks annually and may not "entertain" the lawmaker at all, the lobbyist can write the lawmaker as many checks as the lawmaker can deposit. "The SB 10 limits are practically meaningless and allow all public officeholders to receive unlimited money in campaign contributions—even if they never intend to run for office again," says campaign reform advocate Dan Meek. "The money can be used to pay for lavish vacations, Blazer tickets or even an apartment in Salem."