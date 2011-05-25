Montreal duo Handsome Furs created a bit of a stir last week upon revealing the album art for its forthcoming record Sound Kapital. That art—a dark, moody photo of a tattooed naked woman standing beneath the East end of Portland's Fremont bridge—was taken by Portland director Scott Coffey. It's a still from the band's forthcoming video for first single "What About Us," a song which has been shooting around the Internets and is streaming/downloadable above. The soon-to-be-released video, Coffey promises, will absolutely feature more nudity. (More artful-but-perhaps-NSFW photos at the bottom of this post.)



Pictured: Director/photographer Scott Coffey

