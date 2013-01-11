McAfee has helped fan the media attention—in part, he says, by acting crazier than he really is. McAfee has not been press-shy, giving plenty of interviews in Belize, while on the run, and after he returned to the U.S. McAfee's own writings were posted on Gizmodo in November. (His journal included accounts of living with eight former prostitutes.) Wired magazine, which had been working for months on a long profile of McAfee, decided to publish the article instead as an ebook.

