Mayor Ted Wheeler Says Portland Police Will Not Allow Protesters to Block Freeways This Weekend

Last month, Portland saw several nights of protests, some of which turned violent when vandals smashed cars and windows of businesses, and some of which blocked freeways. Police responded by deploying non-lethal crowd-clearing devices such as flash grenades and rubber bullets. This weekend, mayor Ted Wheeler is saying that police will not tolerate protesters blocking the freeways or public transit lines.