"We were working on developing a very special strain before actually meeting Jack. The work took us several years, in fact. It was during the Cannabis Castle Tour we organized for the Cannabis Cup in 1994 that we officially dedicated the strain to him in recognition of his [commitment] to the cannabis plant and to the fact his actions led to a true hemp revolution. It was a very cool ceremony. Everyone from the industry was there. [W]hen we saw the mature plants, we knew we were onto something very special. Once we had dried and tasted it—the best testing method of the day—our minds were blown. The rest is cannabis history." —Dronkers