2018 will be the real baseline, the first year when businesses can actually just go about as recreational shops, producers or distributors, without preparing for drastic legislative changes every three months. And now there's enough stability for ancillary ideas to come to fruition, like the mysterious Green Space Lounge on Southeast 9th and Division, a "premier working, meeting and socializing space for the cannabis enthusiasts." Owner Eric Logan was unavailable for comment, but the space's Instagram alludes to an exclusive networking lounge, with annual membership fees of $7,000.