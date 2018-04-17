Pro wrestling and weed aren't typically associated with one another—fans of Broken Matt Hardy might argue that point—but they aren't the most unnatural combination in the world, either. This North Portland dispensary is bringing the two together, along with live bands, munchies and, of course, a group of drag queens hoping to register a bunch of very high people to vote. No word on which wrestlers will be appearing, but if you blow a dank enough cloud in the vicinity of a ring, legend has it that you'll summon the ghost of Rob Van Dam—and if you get that joke, then this is definitely the 4/20 party for you. Portland Best Buds, 6313 N Lombard St, 503-954-1862, portlandbestbuds.com. 3 pm. Free.