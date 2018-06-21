About the farm: Eugene's Eugreen No-Till puts its nutrition where its name is. That is, it embraces "no-till" farming, an organic agricultural practice by which, over multiple harvests, horticulturists develop biologically active beds of soil that are home to diverse populations of bacteria and micro-critters—those that work in concert with deep fungal networks to supply the nutritional elements needed to support naturally healthy plants from seed to harvest. Think of it as next-level organic farming that results in top-tier chronic.