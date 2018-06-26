The concept behind the pepper trick draws from the entourage theory. This is a fancy way of saying that there are many compounds found in cannabis and these compounds work together at receptors inside of the body to cause an effect. These compounds are called terpenes, and you interact with them every single day. For example, one of the terpenes that give peppercorns their spicy aroma is called caryophyllene. And, thanks to cannabis researchers like Dr. Ethan Ruso, we know that when caryophyllene and tetrahydrocannabinol bind to the same receptor in the body, it tends to create a calming effect. For best results, crack open a few whole peppercorns, take a nice deep inhale, being careful not to actually snort the pepper, and then chew on them for a bit. There is enough evidence to support that this may help you ease into a relaxed high.