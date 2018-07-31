A lot of the negative things they might do come from the place of just trying to have a good time, but a lot of that can be draining for a retail person. I just heard the term "emotional labor," when you have to smile or be happy in a situation where that's just taxing for you but it's a requirement of your job. One example recently is, we asked someone for their ID, and as they were handing it over to us, they just pulled it away as kind of a joke. We have to just smile and nod through that. You can't say anything negative in that experience even though it doesn't feel good to have that happen to you.