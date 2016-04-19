Looking for a dispensary near you? Here you go!
legal weed
maps
Oregon cannabis
portland dispensaries
Potlander magazine
where to buy weed in portland
Portland will likely soon have a bar on Southeast Grand Avenue devoted to that great American sweat factory and rock and roll icon, the King himself.
A 42-year-old Denver man died while trying to complete a Voodoo Donut eating challenge early Sunday morning, as reported by a Colorado news station.
A few weeks back, I did a bit of gushing over Archive Seed Bank’s Do-Si-Dos, a cross of OG Kush Breath Girl Scout Cookies and Face/Off OG storied in craft cannabis circles for its centerfold bag appeal and muscle-through-bone body high.
A second-degree robbery charge was filed, although a video shows the man gave the glasses to a security guard.
Teamwork.
Comments