AmeriCanna is everything high-school me thought an Amsterdam "coffee shop" would be. The front door opens to a tiny security room, which has been hand-painted with a floor-to-ceiling psychedelic mural of outer space—complete with glowing cosmic prisms, as if you've somehow stepped into the third dimension of a black-light poster. You pass your ID to an anonymous hand through a slot in a frosted-glass box on the wall. Once you're checked in, you're greeted with an expanded version of the usual concentrates and what's quite possibly the most extensive collection of flower in the city. There were more than 100 strains on the shelf during my visit, and it was hard to choose between Gelato, Guava Gelato and Mochi Gelato. With so much flower in stock, AmeriCanna is a great place to survey the market's offerings and discover growers to look out for in your future shopping expeditions.