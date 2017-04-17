Out in the scraggly neighborhood of Lents, most pot shops are focused on cheapie prerolls. But tucked into the industrial zone east of I-205, you'll also find Archive, one of the most unapologetically snobby shops in town. You'll know you're in front of the right sheet-metal-sided warehouse because bags of soil are stacked up by the door. Seeds and clones are the focus here, but on my early-March visit they were out of both, since they're in the process of getting their operation certified for recreation. When the seeds and clones do come in, expect a purist, old-school operation—no feminized seeds, no auto-flowering strains. Archive also had no oil cartridges on my visit because, as the budtender explained, "there's nothing out there of the quality we want." The flower they do have comes from their network of elite farms, including a delightfully skunky RudeBoi OG crossed from Irene OG, an Atlanta fave, which hits like "Bombs Over Baghdad."