Portland is increasingly dusted with dispensary chains that vend through the same manufacturers—not just for edibles and extracts, but flower, too. That means your choice of weed store can start to feel like it's six of one, half a dozen of the other. But of the Oregon dispensary chains that source through third parties, Attis Trading Company stands out for its consumer-first presentation, across-the-board quality and helpful staff. Where other spots opt for the prepackaged model, Attis keeps around the big jars—making it easy to smell around and find what you're looking for—and it boasts a larger-than-average variety of flower at bargain prices.