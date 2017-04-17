Black-and-white photographs of loggers and Rip City memorabilia may adorn the walls of this comfy neighborhood shop just west of the Belmont bar district, but it has always focused on the future. Back when it opened in 2014, Belmont Collective intended to offer acupunctural and massage therapy services during dispensary visits, and while evolving legislation didn't let that come to fruition, the shop hasn't stopped working toward innovative ideas. Now it delivers to residences within the city limits, and offers free delivery for orders over $75. Medically inclined shoppers will find a great array of high-CBD products, including Irie CBD honey sticks and three strains of high-CBD tinctures from Cascadia Herbals. The predominantly Southern Oregon flower selection may be modest in number, but every bud—from the high-CBD Frank's Gift from SunGreen Gardens to the especially euphoric Green Ribbon from High Valley Organics—is thoroughly vetted by management.