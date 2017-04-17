If you're seeking a gentle touch when shopping for weed, check out Bloom. Not only is the vibe calm and the retail experience relaxed, but the budtenders specialize in honesty as much as they do mid- to top-shelf flower—they're willing to help you find something easygoing, or steer you away from products that don't meet your criteria. During my visit, they had several rare phenotypes in stock, which very much met my criteria: one of the usually indica Cactus that turned out sativa dominant, and another of Quantum Kush that took the opposite inversion. I'll be damned if that Cactus was not fantastic, though.