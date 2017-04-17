Nestled among the new apartment buildings in the Buckman neighborhood, this cozy shop has an informed menu stocked by growers like grower/activist Stefani Malott's Phyre and the biodynamic Hoskins Berry Farm out of Philomath. Both this location and the one in Foster-Powell feature clean, wood-paneled decor and warmly lit rooms occupied by budtenders adept at walking the line between professional healthcare practitioners and familiar retailers. While flower is typically $10 to $14 a gram, Botanica's neighborhood-shop angle is anchored with specials like a $200 ounce (tax included) of certain strains. A versatile concentrate menu includes high-CBD grams from Liontree and cartridges from Naked Extracts.