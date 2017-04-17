Though Bridge City recently partnered with Marley Natural for the release of the rasta family's line of cannabis products, arguably the bigger news is that the multi-location dispensary chain now delivers weed to your door, along with anything else you might want from its inventory, which includes familiar growers like Shadowbox Farms, Pistil Point and TKO Farms, plus edibles from Grön, Fully Baked and Peak Edibles, among others. Bridge City will even deliver cartridges and dabbable extracts. And in a time when so many shops offer the same bigger-box cannabis products, sometimes convenience is the biggest difference, and the shop closest to your front door often wins your business. Well, Bridge City just got as convenient as possible.