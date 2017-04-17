"Portland's original dispensary" exists in two dimensions at once. This tiny, homey little weed bodega sits on Southeast Division Street, not far from the adult theater and surviving junk shops that defined the street just a few years ago. It's a proud medical shop that carries pain-busting CBD candies, coconut sticks and even high-CBD seeds, a rarity at Portland shops. But it's also adapted to the recreational crowd that finds itself living in the neighborhood's next luxury apartments or Ubering in for dinner at Ava Gene's or Pok Pok. For those folks, there's everything from throwback strains like Acapulco Gold to novelties like a strain called Jedi Kush. The budtenders are understandably focused on helping longtime patients, but they've adapted to the needs of the new casual-smoker crowd well, which is why Brothers won the readers' choice award for the best pot shop in town in last year's Willamette Week Best of Portland issue.