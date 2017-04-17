This powerhouse in deep Southeast Portland is possibly the only shop so busy it uses a numbered ticket system to organize the customers milling around the waiting room to get a glimpse of Canna-Daddy's 100-deep strain menu. Founder Brad Zusman also created Busy Bee Distributing, which manages vendors like Wicked Kind and Eugene's sustainable TJ's Organic Gardens. Product from those and dozens of other growers line the shelves of the brimming bud room, organized by grower and price tier, from $7 to $18 for a preweighed gram. You have to occasionally yell over the trap music playing on the portable speakers, but whether it's your first or hundredth visit, you'll walk out with free swag like branded silicone dab mats and joint rollers.