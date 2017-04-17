Finally talked someone a little too square for their own good into tagging along to a dispensary? This clean little house on Southeast Powell Boulevard is where you're going to want to take them to blow up all those stoner stereotypes. Chalice Farms has great products, with cups to prove it. But it's also made a point of turning the purchase of cannabis into a reassuringly corporate-y experience. Here, the "product specialists" in branded polo shirts "will assist you," and there's unmedicated versions of the house chocolate out for sampling so you can decide whether you'd like white chocolate chai or a blueberry pomegranate gummy. You'll be encouraged to smell everything from the jars before getting it as a preroll—not much of an imposition given how good everything Chalice grows smells—and the staff is also not shy about upselling, though with deals you really would be silly to pass on.