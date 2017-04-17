As the only dispensary on the quickly developing, eminently bar-crawl-able downtown drag of St. Johns, Club Sky High has a piece of prime real estate. Decorations are sparse here, but the friendly staff calls you to the counter before you notice. Prices per gram range from a $5 strain that resembled chocolate cookie crumbs to an $18 gram of Mitch's Dogwalker, which was plump, furry and ready for its date with a macro-lens photographer. It also carries waxes, oils and extracts, and if you don't have a dab rig, vape pen or Rastafarian-flag-colored gas-mask bong, you can pick one up at the adjoining head shop.