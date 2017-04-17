Collective Awakenings is OG. This green-mile stalwart started as a medical dispensary five years ago, and has retained the vibes of the medical spots that opened their doors to rec customers back in October 2015. The waiting room feels New Portland—tropical vibes are rooted in a large tree sculpture—but the staff uses a little walkie-talkie to radio back to the flower room, where you'll be seen only when there's an available budtender. That budtender will attend to you alone, pulling out a lighted magnifying glass so you can inspect each jar. Everything is weighed out carefully by hand, and the budtenders seemed aghast at the idea of anyone in Portland buying prepackaged weed they haven't been able to inspect because it's inside sealed and unsmellable packets. There's not much in the way of vaporizers or batteries, and the meager selection of prefilled oil cartridges isn't competitively priced.