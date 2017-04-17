Located in a house that could easily be mistaken for one of the many pan-Asian healing centers along 82nd Avenue, Doctor's Orders is a cozy and inviting shop that's great for entry-level connoisseurs. First-timers can get $10 grams on Sundays, and that includes top-shelf selections like the Gorilla Glue my hirsute budtender enthusiastically recommended on a recent visit. The cartridge selection is limited to just a few offerings from Select Strains, Truly Pure and Open Vape, but they're competitively priced, as is the robust edible selection, highlighted by products that offer up the maximum-allowable rec dosage in one container, like a 40-gram bag of Wana Jewels or several varieties of That Taffy.