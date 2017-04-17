One side effect of the post-prohibition retail market was the rush to win the top of the market, with trendy shops that look as if they were furnished by Design Within Reach and that specialize in boutique organic oils and high-end edibles that cost $30 per serving. At most of these stores, if you didn't have to wait while your ID was checked into the computer system, you might think you'd entered an apothecary on the moon, where newly discovered "cannabis" had been brought aboard a concrete-floored laboratory for experimentation. At Electric Lettuce, you don't buy cannabis. You score bud, reefer or ganja. The shop is aiming to channel the spirit of the late '60s and early '70s, "when pot was still cool, when Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix were still alive." The signage is modeled after that of a short-lived head shop called Psychedelic Supermarket in Lair Hill, dating back to when the neighborhood just south of downtown was an acid-happy hippie haven. Inside, that aesthetic continues with a hanging chair, old ashtrays, LPs from the early '70s and lots of vintage books, magazines and pamphlets collected from all over, including a handout called "Marihuana: Some Questions and Answers" that was sent to a doctor's office in Eugene. Product-wise, that means they're looking to source strains like Panama Red and Acapulco Gold. I got a gram of a really nice CBD strain called Ringo's Gift, possibly named for the Beatle who took the lead role in covering up Paul McCartney's 1966 death.