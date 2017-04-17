916 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-206-4357, farmapdx.com. 10 am-9 pm Monday-Thursday, 10 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday, 11 am-7 pm Sunday.

Farma is all about making sure its customers get the effect they want from the cannabis they consume—whether that's the giggles or a good night's sleep. That sounds simple enough, but it's bred a superior class of dispensary and cannabis-sales culture. Farma's mission for efficacy has led it to work almost solely with Clean Green Certified growers, as well as high-end extractors and edibles producers. It's got a solid selection of sought-after seeds from Archive and Bay Exclusives, as well as a rotating cast of clones. If you need a shop that offers not just connoisseur-grade products, but reliable information and a staff that's willing to take the time to get you what you need, look no further. 

(Farma, Thomas Teal)
