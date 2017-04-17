If Instagram started a dispensary, it might come out like Five Zero Trees. Everything here is photogenic. The lobby is all warm wood panels and air plants arranged inside teardrop terrariums. Behind the flower station is a glass partition showing leggy clones ready to come home with you, like so many doggies in the window. Across the room are the obligatory edibles and extracts, as well as a wall of pretty smoking accessories. But the main attraction is the premium flower. Just like those mouthwatering nug pics on your weed friend's Instagram, it's all picture perfect. I was wowed by pretty much everything I saw, but somehow I walked out with three strains grown by Resin Ranchers, who got me with their loud smells and best-in-show bag appeal.