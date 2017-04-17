Started as a medical shop that churned through owners, the new recreational shop has undergone a welcome makeover thanks to Shanna Stevens, a mother of five and founder of a fitness center in Washington. She and her husband also owned a rec shop in Everett, Wash., and intend to make the most of what is already the most convenient pot stop in the central eastside area. Fresh Buds accepts debit cards and credit cards at the register, and Stevens is moving toward obtaining a delivery license. The reception area holds a display case with glass bongs and pipes "so cheap you can break it and buy more," across from which Stevens' 13-year-old daughter's paintings are displayed. Like a lot of dispensaries still wading through the 2016 sun-grown harvest, Fresh Buds features affordable flower from all-but-unbranded farms like Homegrown Organics, along with local gardens like Zen Teq Pharms, whose Strawberry Ice turned out to be the smokable Adderall I've been seeking.