The clean, bright Gräs is wildly popular for two reasons. First, because it's right by the central eastside's bar district. Second, because it boasts some of the lowest prices in town, including bottom-shelf recreational for just $7.15 per gram. Combined with discounts like 15 percent off for veterans every day and 10 percent off for service-industry customers with a valid OLCC food handler's card, Gräs' prices are hard to beat. The edible and topical selection is impressive, including both taffy and cake balls as well as lotion and massage oil.