Sitting next to a Plaid Pantry in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood of peninsular Portland, Greeley Gallery is an unforeseen oasis of clean lines, bamboo and succulents. The budtender will invite you over to view under microscope lenses the healthy nugs that are grown in-house. This may be the only dispensary in this part of town that grows all of its own strains. It's doing a good job—the Raspberry Kush is hydroponically grown and aromatically rich enough to give you dry mouth off the scent. Luckily, there's a large fridge of alkaline water that, as the budtender seems somewhat weary of informing customers, does not contain any THC.