It may have something to do with the reverberant nature of the hardwood floors in the old Mount Tabor bungalow that houses Green Front, but the vibe of scoping out the neatly compartmentalized showroom of this busy Northeast Glisan Street dispensary feels less like buying cannabis than browsing for records over the clatter of opinionated store clerks. It's a busy spot, partly because it has aggressively priced oil cartridges, with whole grams of oil made from Durban Poison and Obama Kush from Select Strains, selling for about $50. One-gram prerolls are popular as well, with strains like Purple Widow and Primo Express being big movers at $9.70 per joint. On random Fridays, they get a 30 percent markdown, which makes Green Front a fine place to pop in on your way to work to catch its 8 am opening time and snag some deals. What Green Front lacks in chillness it easily makes up for in value.