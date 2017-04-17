If Weeds were written in 2017, it might play out something like the tale of Green Goddess Remedies owner Sally Bishop—who, unlike Nancy Botwin, has her shit together. After working with medical marijuana for almost a decade, Bishop opened Green Goddess in 2014, converting a suburban home into a craft cannabis boutique. To fill the jars at her shop, Bishop runs Nebadon Farms, while also sourcing from outside growers to keep the right variety. A welcome female touch runs throughout, channeling spa vibes. This a great Mother's Day shop, should you happen to have a cool mom.