For any recreational shoppers curious about the local dispensary scene before legalization, here's an example of the classic dispensary setup. Both locations are mainly stocked with house sun-grown flower called Cannagreen Farms, plus Southern Oregon sun-grown from William's Wonder Farms and High Valley Organics. There's always a $6 prerolled joint available, over 20 strain options for cartridges from brands like Select Strains, and Who? oil for $35 per half-gram. Dovetailing with the old-school stoner vibe, Green Oasis maintains the medical-dispensary tradition of stocking cannasseur essentials like freezer-friendly silicone bongs for icy rips and wooden pipes for a more down-to-earth sesh.