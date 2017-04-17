With the feel of an auto parts store and the wildly diverse inventory of, say, an auto parts store, Beaverton's Green Planet offers everything a person could need or want to consume cannabis. A storefront of giant windows allows natural light to meander into the spacious showroom lined with glass display cases, where no fewer than four budtending stations are manned by an entourage of employees donning company polo shirts, eager to help you find what you're looking for. In the center of the room is a generous selection of smoking utilities, making the place feel part head shop, part dispensary. The flower selection is larger than most, and despite the big-box feel, the budtenders are weed people. And while I wouldn't go out of my way for Green Planet, I'd happily stop by in a pinch when I'm in Beaverton.