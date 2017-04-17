Operating out of a funky 1920s Craftsman home, High End Market Place looks a little like the house of a well-stocked friend. As you're greeted warmly at the reception desk, it's tempting to linger in the foyer and admire the current installation of photography or paintings. H.E.M.P.'s Vancouver pride is evident not only in its rotating monthly artist showcase, with new art on the first of every month, but in its product lineup. Owners Morgan Hutchinson and Gareth Kautz visit every farm they work with, and carry five 'Couv-based brands (U4iK and Sunshine Farms are the staff's local faves right now) in addition to others from Washougal, Spokane and Seattle. On the last Sunday of the month, High End hosts Sunday Sessions, where customers can shop while a band jams, and offers weekly specials like Wax Wednesday, Fatty Friday and Shatterday.