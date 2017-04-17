Jayne is a dispensary with a cool-girl vibe, filled with accessories for the smoker who knows the name of Pantone's Color of the Year (Greenery!!) and whose Instagram grid is filled with #plantsonpink. When you first walk in, you come to what looks like the city's hippest doctor's office, a lime-green room with a jar of gummy candy, which one guy took five of before checking in. You then enter a room filled with ceramic pipes, $10 psychedelic prints from local artist Kevin Carey, and tall, white candles. Here, you can get Instagrammable accessories like a rolling tray with a tropical flower print that looks like something from Anthropologie. It's in the middle, price-wise, as a 1-gram preroll will set you back up to $16.50 with taxes, and a gram of flower goes up to $17 with taxes. Just being there feels like it's worth paying a little extra.