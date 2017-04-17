Located in the kind heart of the working-class Kenton neighborhood, the Kind Heart Collective waiting room has the soothing pan-Asian decor of a homeopath's office. Inside, you'll find the shop takes the medical aspect seriously in the ways that probably matter most, using reputable organic suppliers (Pistil Point, Frontier Farms) that certify strains from seed to bowl. If medication isn't what you seek, and you'd rather just build a quick appetite before diving into a tower of ribs and hush puppies at the nearby Po'Shines Cafe de la Soul, Kind Heart also offers $10 grams and a handful of quality prerolls.