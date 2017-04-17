From the outside, La Cannaisseur's street feels like it's at the edge of the world, or a postapocalyptic Portland. In heavy industrial Northwest, adjacent to rail tracks and Harmer Steel Co., the dispensary looks like a decrepit shack you'd run into while waiting for a train to pass by. But, once you go in, it's dog portraits and dollar prerolls. The first thing you notice when you walk in is a giant painted portrait of a black-and-brown dachshund perched on a red chaise lounge. Below the painting is real chaise lounge that's identical to the one hanging above. Turns out, it's painted from life. That's the owner's dog, who sometimes runs around the place, along with another budtender's corgis. The second thing you notice is that the Counting Crows' "Mr. Jones" is blasting; the walls are decked out in gold-and-red wallpaper, like the inside of a Christmas ornament; and there's a giant, four-tiered chandelier lighting it all. It's just like your favorite dealer: La Cannaisseur is one of a few dispensaries that has taken advantage of the new marijuana retail courier license, allowing it to make deliveries, and it'll also sell you trim to bake for $3 a gram.