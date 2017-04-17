Madrone is the definition of a hidden gem. Tucked away in an office building between a cantina and a Chinese restaurant, this new shop features sparse decor that hides some of the most fragrant flower in Portland. Madrone was established by the original founders of vape makers Hive Ceramics, and everything in the shop—with the exception of Orange Cookies, Animal Cookies and Gorilla Glue—is grown at its farm in Southern Oregon. This place only had 10 flower varieties on hand when I visited (not excluding prerolls), but everything was fragrant and kept fresh. Madrone is just starting out, and the selection will likely expand. A chill hip-hop vibe combined with a clear passion for farming make this a charming newcomer, and its Tumblr is like a joyous Mormon mommy blog for canna-farmers, complete with both deer and John Deere. RITA OLSON.