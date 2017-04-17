MediGreen is still Blue Sky—kinda. The barn-wood-boarded shop behind the big glass windows on Southeast Powell Boulevard had to change the name because it was taken by an acupuncturist, but MediGreen hasn't flipped its licensing or sales system quite yet. The name comes from California, where the new ownership has another shop. It feels a little California, too, with No Doubt's "Underneath It All" playing on the stereo and copies of Humboldt-based California-stoner-humor mag Savage Henry tucked into the huge selection of reading material on the waiting-room coffee tables. The shop has aggressive discount programs, including deals for first-time customers, veterans, seniors and, hilariously, Uber drivers. MediGreen was sold out of Legal sodas and most other edibles on my visit, but did have several interesting crosses of my all-time favorite creative-spark strain, Space Queen, including a pleasantly mild batch of Dream Queen from Sol Sisters Farm.