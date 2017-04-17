Ever wonder where those high-powered but still hip ad execs working in the Pearl disappear to when they need a little added inspiration for winning the coveted Chobani account? I don't have any inside information, but my strong suspicion is it's this discreet little dispensary tucked into the crease between Slabtown and the Pearl. MindRite is a low-key shop with outgoing budtenders and top-tier flower that's short on catchy names and blown-out citrus aromas but long on highly specific effects—the kind of place where you're steered toward one strain for achy knees and another for a creaky back. My quest for a chillaxing CBD found a fork in the trail, with the budtender recommending a lemon-berry strain called Z7 from Deschutes Growery over his own personal go-to, Welly Weed's Yummy with small, dense dark-brown nugs. "This one has a heavy pickle flavor, and I love that," he says. "I smoke it even though the effects are mild for me—I just like that pickle flavor." Guys, I think I've got it—pickle yogurt! Call the client, set up a lunch!