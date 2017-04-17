When I asked the budtender at Northwest Releaf what differentiated them from the competition, he quickly relayed the deals they offer: the 5 percent Wake and Bake discount from 10 am to noon; the Happy Hippy Hour discount of the same percentage, offered weekdays from 4:20 to 7:10 pm; $1 half-gram prerolls with the purchase of an eighth or more of flower. But while Releaf's prices can be rivaled by slicker shops, those shops don't have Obi-Wan Kenobi—the fluffy black dog you'll find at your legs while you peruse the modest-but-comforting showroom. Nor do they have the time's-no-object budtenders pleased to walk you through each and every strain on the shelf. In the spirit of budget buys, I walked away with an eighth of XJ-13 popcorn buds for $18, tax included, plus a preroll of their tasty Gorilla Glue No. 4 for just a buck. While that's a great value, it's Northwest Releaf's kindness and personable approach to cannabis that I'll remember—making customers feel at ease to shop at their own pace.