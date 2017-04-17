Head out from St. Johns on the back roads that lead to the airport, and after about a mile you'll find Oregon House of Herbs. Inside, there's a dimly lit waiting room filled with moderately unnerving paintings, such as a cat with mushrooms and disco balls sprouting from its back. The shop increased the amount of strains it carries from a dozen to almost 20 since our first visit in late summer of 2015—when recreational pot was legal, but recreational sales weren't. Prices per gram range from $8 for a strain called Best Shit Ever to $18 for heady 26-percent-THC Stardawg. But these prices drop 10 percent for the two hours surrounding 4:20—from 3:20 to 5:20 pm. The budtender recommended a pumpkin-spice caramel with 25 mg of THC—a small fraction of which later provided a tasty final approach into a restful night's sleep. The shop also carries prerolls of a strain called "Obamacare No. 4," which one can only hope the Trump cabinet never hears about.