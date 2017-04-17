One of the newer shops on the scene, Oregon Valley Cannabis aims to become the pot destination for the Woodstock neighborhood. Though it just opened its doors as a recreational shop in January, budtenders with real experience working throughout the industry sit behind the counter. Their understanding has helped new customers feel more comfortable asking questions when selecting the right products, especially since much of the clientele hasn't smoked cannabis in decades. All 20 or so strains in the flower case are $10 a gram before taxes and are primarily provided by Southern Oregon's Shadowbox Farms and Toro 45, alongside a high-CBD strain from Sweden Farms. Recreational customers with medicinal needs will appreciate high-THC tinctures from Cascadia Herbals, with 240 mg per bottle of THC.